Air Jordan 5 “Grape” Returns Next Saturday

The Air Jordan 5 “Grape” is making a comeback next Saturday, bringing back one of the cleanest colorways in the silhouette’s long history. First released in 1990, this pair became an icon off the strength of its bold color blocking and fresh, summertime vibe.

White leather and icy soles set the stage, but it’s that teal and purple combo that really made the “Grape” stand out then, and still does now. The Jordan 5 itself holds a unique place in the Air Jordan legacy.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced reflective tongues, lace locks, and translucent outsoles to the line. While MJ never wore the “Grape” colorway on the court, it still gained cultural traction, especially when Will Smith famously rocked them in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Since then, they’ve become one of the most recognizable non-Bulls colorways across the Jordan archive. Retailer photos show the upcoming release sticking close to the OG formula.

The white leather looks crisp, the embroidered Jumpman returns in teal, and the shark-tooth midsole details pop in a vivid grape purple. Whether it’s nostalgia or just good design, this one feels timeless.

This Air Jordan 5 features a smooth white leather upper with breathable mesh side panels for that signature AJ5 look. The icy translucent outsole brings a clean contrast to the white midsole, while visible Air cushioning gives it that classic 90s feel underfoot.

Up top, a reflective silver tongue grabs attention, sporting a teal Jumpman logo that pops perfectly against the muted tones. Grape purple details wrap the midsole, appear on the tongue lining, and continue the theme on the lace lock.

A black midsole wrap adds balance, while the OG Nike Air branding stitched into the heel seals the retro vibe.