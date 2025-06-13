The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" Is Finally Coming Back

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is back, and it’s every bit as fresh as sneakerheads remember. With official images now live and a release date confirmed, this iconic colorway is ready for another run.

First debuted in 1990, the Grape 5s weren’t worn on court by MJ, but they became a fan favorite thanks to their bold style and unique palette. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 5 introduced features like the reflective tongue and lace lock system.

It also brought in a clear sole and shark tooth design inspired by World War II fighter planes. The “Grape” colorway added a twist, leaning into vibrant purple and teal instead of the usual Bulls-themed looks.

Since then, the Grape 5 has seen several releases, but the OG version always hits different. It’s flashy, nostalgic, and effortlessly cool. Whether you're a longtime Jordan collector or just into clean 90s basketball aesthetics, this pair delivers.

The official photos show off the crisp white leather upper, icy outsole, and those signature hits of purple and emerald green. The Nike Air logo on the heel seals the deal. This is classic Jordan energy done right.

Read More: Shoe Palace x Jordan Flight Court Honors Firefighters

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a smooth white leather upper with translucent mesh panels on the sides. The midsole stands out in rich purple with teal shark tooth details, matching the embroidered Jumpman on the tongue.

A reflective tongue adds visibility and legacy flair. Black trim lines the collar, and the shoe sits on an icy blue outsole. The heel branding returns to the classic Nike Air, staying true to the original 1990 release.

The clean color blocking and bright accents make it one of the most distinct designs in the Jordan 5 lineup.

Sneaker Bar D reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”