The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Is Back For 35th Anniversary

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is back with official images, just in time for the model's 35th anniversary. Set to drop in two weeks, this release celebrates one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan history.

First introduced in 1990, the “Grape” colorway broke away from the usual Bulls tones, offering a fresh, bold look that stood out on and off the court. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 introduced new elements like the reflective tongue and translucent outsole.

Michael Jordan’s aggressive playstyle inspired the design, with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole giving it a fierce edge. Over the decades, the 5 has stayed relevant thanks to strong retro releases and pop culture moments, like Will Smith rocking the Grapes in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

This upcoming release stays true to the original form, keeping everything fans love about the OG. Official images show off the crisp white leather upper, vibrant grape and teal accents, and Nike Air branding on the heel.

These shots confirm that Jordan Brand is staying loyal to the classic formula, which is sure to have longtime fans excited.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a white leather base with a padded tongue in rich purple. Teal pops hit the Jumpman logo, midsole detailing, and Nike Air branding.

Clear netting on the side panels adds breathability. The iconic shark-tooth midsole design blends teal and black, while an icy blue outsole rounds out the build. A visible Air unit sits in the heel for cushioning. Classic lace locks and reflective accents on the tongue complete the retro aesthetic.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike