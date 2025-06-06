Fresh On-Foot Shots Of Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Black/Racer Blue"

BY Ben Atkinson 15 Views
awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-black-racer-blue-sneaker-news
Image via @knowing_kicks
The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black Racer Blue” gets a bold vibrant look ahead of its upcoming summer release.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black Racer Blue” is set to heat up the summer with a fresh spin on an iconic silhouette. Awake NY, known for its New York streetwear edge, brings a bold design to one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved models.

The collaboration blends high-contrast colors with sharp detailing, making the classic Air Jordan 5 feel new again without losing its roots. The sneaker debuted in 1990, a product of Tinker Hatfield’s creativity during Michael Jordan’s early rise to stardom.

Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the model introduced the now-famous reflective tongue and clear outsole. Over the years, it’s become a favorite for its aggressive design and court-to-street versatility.

Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque, with deep ties to street culture and past work at Supreme, understands how to tap into that heritage while keeping things fresh. New on-foot photos show the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 dressed in premium black leather with white contrast stitching.

Racer blue accents pop on the shark teeth midsole, tongue branding, and heel logos. The Awake “A” lands prominently on the sides, while “NY” and “23” details add extra hometown flavor. Check the shots above to get an early look before the pair drops this summer.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 Release Date

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black Racer Blue” features a black leather upper with exposed white stitching throughout. Also, racer blue hits energize the shark teeth, Jumpman tongue logo, and Nike Air branding on the heel.

Further, clear lace locks and an icy outsole keep the original 1990 spirit alive. Special Awake “A” and “NY” embroidery complete the collab’s streetwear influence. A true fusion of heritage and modern design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” will be released on August 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

