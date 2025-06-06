The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black Racer Blue” is set to heat up the summer with a fresh spin on an iconic silhouette. Awake NY, known for its New York streetwear edge, brings a bold design to one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved models.

The collaboration blends high-contrast colors with sharp detailing, making the classic Air Jordan 5 feel new again without losing its roots. The sneaker debuted in 1990, a product of Tinker Hatfield’s creativity during Michael Jordan’s early rise to stardom.

Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the model introduced the now-famous reflective tongue and clear outsole. Over the years, it’s become a favorite for its aggressive design and court-to-street versatility.

Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque, with deep ties to street culture and past work at Supreme, understands how to tap into that heritage while keeping things fresh. New on-foot photos show the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 dressed in premium black leather with white contrast stitching.

Racer blue accents pop on the shark teeth midsole, tongue branding, and heel logos. The Awake “A” lands prominently on the sides, while “NY” and “23” details add extra hometown flavor. Check the shots above to get an early look before the pair drops this summer.

