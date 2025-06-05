Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

A side-by-side look at the Air Jordan 5 Tokyo shows how the 2025 pair updates the original 2011 classic with fresh details.

The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" is back, and it’s making some noticeable adjustments in its 2025 comeback. Originally dropped in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive, the “Tokyo” colorway has lived in legend status ever since.

With its standout yellow upper and unique branding, it became one of the most sought-after non-OG Air Jordan 5s. Now, more than a decade later, Jordan Brand revisits the design for a wider release.

The updated 2025 version brings a sharper shade of yellow and subtle tweaks across the board. It ditches the aged midsole and yellowed outsole of the original for a cleaner, more refined look.

While some purists may spot differences, the refreshed pair still holds onto the original’s spirit. The Tokyo 23 embroidery stays intact, keeping that special link to its first drop. Looking at the comparison shots, it’s clear Jordan Brand aimed for a sleeker presentation this time around.

The materials look more polished, and the outsole gets an icy blue touch instead of the older yellow tint. Whether you missed out the first time or just want a cleaner version, this fall’s release offers a new shot at an iconic pair.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" 2025 version comes dressed in a vibrant yellow suede upper, updated with sharper tones compared to the original 2011 drop. Classic mesh panels stay in place, paired with black and grey accents for contrast.

A clean white midsole with yellow shark teeth detailing sets off the base, while the icy outsole replaces the old yellowed finish. Signature “Tokyo 23” branding remains embroidered on the lateral heel, a nod to the original.

Black laces and a reflective silver tongue add the finishing touches, tying the updated look together without losing its heritage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 27th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.

