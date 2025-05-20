On-Foot Shots Reveal Awake NY’s Vision For The Jordan 5

The Awake NY Air Jordan 5 in the "Black/Racer Blue" colorway is finally surfacing in on-foot images. This latest collaboration brings new life to the classic silhouette while paying homage to New York street culture.

Awake NY’s founder, Angelo Baque, has once again blended fashion and heritage with bold flair. The Air Jordan 5 first released in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by WWII fighter jets. It was a defining moment in Jordan Brand history, representing innovation with its reflective tongue, lace lock system, and translucent sole.

Over time, it has become a canvas for storytelling, perfect for Awake NY’s vision. This collaboration puts a fresh twist on the formula. The upper is dominated by sleek black leather, contrasted with "Racer Blue" accents and Awake’s signature branding.

On-foot shots reveal the thoughtful details throughout, from the “NY” heel embroidery to the large “A” on the midfoot and Awake’s custom tongue logo. Finally, the look has bright stitching and icy outsoles. These photos capture the pair from every angle, showing how the details come together in motion.

It’s a sneaker that blends performance heritage with bold identity. With Awake NY’s influence and Jordan’s legacy, the result is a true collision of cultures.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue”

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 features a black leather upper with thick white contrast stitching. Racer Blue details appear on the inner lining, tongue trim, and shark teeth midsole accents.

Awake branding hits the tongue and mid panels, while “NY” embroidery lands near the heel. Also, a translucent lace lock sits up top, and the outsole features icy rubber with an Awake NY logo underfoot. Further, the number “23” appears in white and blue on the lateral heel.