Awake NY And Jordan Unite For The Vibrant "Racer Blue" Air Jordan 5

One of two AJ5 colorways to release alongside Awake NY.

The Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY is set to make waves with its upcoming "Racer Blue" colorway, now confirmed for release. This bold design pairs a sleek black upper with striking blue accents, offering a modern take on the classic silhouette. Crafted from premium materials, the black upper ensures durability while providing a refined look. The vibrant blue details stand out against the dark base, adding energy and depth to the design. Iconic Jumpman logos and Awake NY branding highlight the collaboration, making this release a must-have for fans of both the brand and sneaker culture.

Renowned for its signature features, the Air Jordan 5 retains its iconic mesh paneling and reflective tongue in the "Racer Blue" edition. These classic elements are enhanced by the bold new colorway, blending timeless design with contemporary flair. The collaboration brings a balance of sophistication and street-ready style, making it ideal for performance or casual wear. With its release date now set, anticipation for the Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY "Racer Blue" is reaching new heights. This vibrant design is already generating buzz, solidifying its place as one of the season’s most exciting sneaker drops.

"Racer Blue" Air Jordan 5

Mockup via Sneaker Files

The sneakers include an icy blue semi-transparent rubber outsole paired with a black midsole featuring silver fighter jet-themed accents. Also, the uppers are made from black leather and matched with coordinating panels. Additionally, black mesh decorates the sides, complemented by black laces. Awake NY and Jordan logos are visible on the sides and heels, with blue detailing on the tongues.