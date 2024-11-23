Air Jordan 5 "Luminous Green" Will Shine Next Summer

The Air Jordan 5 is stepping into the spotlight with its new “Luminous Green” colorway. This women’s exclusive release offers a fresh and vibrant twist on the iconic silhouette. The design features a white leather upper, giving the sneaker a clean and classic foundation. Subtle cream mesh netting on the side panels adds texture and contrast. The standout detail is the luminous green accents that grace the midsole and Air unit. These pops of color bring energy and a bold aesthetic to the shoe. Black details on the midsole and collar balance the bright tones, creating a sleek look. The shoe also includes the signature reflective tongue, which enhances its visual appeal.

Perfect for the summer season, the “Luminous Green” colorway offers both style and comfort. With its combination of premium materials and modern design elements, this sneaker is sure to attract attention. The Air Jordan 5's timeless features, including the visible Air cushioning and iconic lace lock, remain intact. Also, scheduled to drop next summer, this release is highly anticipated among Jordan fans. The vibrant color scheme and exclusive design make it a standout addition to the women’s lineup. Overall, the Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” is poised to make a big impact.

"Luminous Green" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers have a black and translucent rubber sole paired with a black midsole that displays luminous green fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers are made from white nubuck, along with matching overlays. Additionally, sail netting decorates the sides, complemented by white laces. Grey accents appear on the Jordan branding on the silver tongues, while black branding is also featured on the heels.