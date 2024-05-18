Air Jordan 5 GS “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 will be released in an exciting "Miami Hurricanes" colorway this summer. This GS-exclusive pair features a fresh white base that serves as the perfect canvas for vibrant green and orange details. Also, the clean white leather upper is complemented by green accents on the midsole, eyelets, and inner lining. Orange details on the Jumpman logo, lace locks, and midsole add a pop of color, paying homage to the Miami Hurricanes' signature hues. The clear rubber outsole enhances the shoe's modern look while providing excellent traction.

The mesh side panels and padded tongue ensure breathability and comfort, making these sneakers suitable for all-day wear. The Air Jordan 5 is renowned for its performance features, including the visible Air unit in the heel for cushioning and the molded ankle collar for added support. This new colorway maintains the silhouette's classic design while infusing it with a vibrant, sporty aesthetic that aligns perfectly with the Miami Hurricanes team colors. This release is eagerly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Jordan line. Overall, the "Miami Hurricanes" Air Jordan 5 GS will be a standout addition to summer wardrobes.

"Miami Hurricanes" Air Jordan 5 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange and green sole with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a white mesh panel. Further, the heel also features a Jumpman logo, in silver. The sneakers are GS exclusive, meaning only grade school sizing will be available. Overall, these sneakers are going to be a hit.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 GS “Miami Hurricanes” is going to drop on June 6th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

