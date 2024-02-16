Air Jordan 12 GS “White/Vapor Green” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 12 GS is set to release in a “White/Vapor Green” colorway, offering a fresh and vibrant option for young sneaker enthusiasts. This iteration features a clean white upper, providing a versatile canvas for the eye-catching Vapor Green accents. Further, the hints of Vapor Green and other colors add a pop of color to the design, enhancing its appeal. With its iconic silhouette and youthful colorway, the Air Jordan 12 GS continues to captivate sneaker fans. The combination of premium materials and thoughtful detailing ensures both style and durability.

As anticipation builds within the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 GS “White/Vapor Green” colorway will garner attention for its refreshing aesthetic. Its blend of classic design elements with contemporary color accents makes it a must-have for young sneaker enthusiasts looking to make a statement. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 GS in the “White/Vapor Green” colorway offers a perfect balance of style and functionality, making it a versatile option for everyday wear. With its upcoming release, sneaker fans can look forward to adding a touch of freshness to their collection.

"White/Vapor Green" Air Jordan 12 GS

Image via Finish Line

The sneakers feature a grey-speckled rubber sole with a matching midsole. Vapor green is featured just above the midsole, as well as a vibrant orange. The uppers are constructed from white leather, with grey overlays as well. Further, the laces add another pop of color as they are vibrant pink. Finally, a green Jumpman is located on the tongue and the heels feature an orange pull tab.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 GS “White/Vapor Green” is going to drop on February 22nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

