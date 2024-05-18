Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Gets Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 4 SE is set to make waves with its upcoming "Paris Olympics" colorway, featuring an all-grey aesthetic that exudes sophistication and style. Scheduled for release in July, this version of the iconic silhouette is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. With its sleek design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 SE offers durability and comfort, making it a versatile choice for everyday wear. The monochromatic grey color scheme adds a modern twist to this classic silhouette.

The subtle yet striking grey tones capture the essence of Paris' iconic landmarks and vibrant culture, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Featuring the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, along with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair stays true to its heritage while offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. Whether you're hitting the streets or the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Paris Olympics" is sure to make a statement. Sneakerheads worldwide are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collections.

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 4 SE

Image via JD Sports UK

These Jordan 4s feature a charcoal rubber sole paired with a midsole in two shades of gray. Also, charcoal leather accents appear above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and on the heel. Lighter gray leather is used near the top of the sneakers. Further, gray Jumpman logos adorn the tongues and heels. Overall, these sneakers are perfect for the 2024 Olympics and are expected to release in July 2024.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” is going to drop on July 27th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

