Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Dropping This July

The Air Jordan 4 SE will make waves with its upcoming "Paris Olympics" colorway, sporting an all-grey aesthetic that exudes sophistication and style. Scheduled for release in July, this iteration of the iconic silhouette is sure to turn heads on and off the court. With its sleek design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 SE offers both durability and comfort. This makes it a versatile choice for everyday wear. The monochromatic grey color scheme adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette.

The subtle yet striking grey tones capture the essence of the city's iconic landmarks and vibrant culture, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Featuring the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, as well as the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair stays true to its heritage while offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Paris Olympics" is sure to make a statement wherever you go. Sneakerheads around the world are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collection.

Read More: Nike Pegasus Premium “Airscape” Unveiled By Jacques Slade

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 4 SE

These Jordan 4s have a charcoal rubber sole with a midsole that blends two shades of gray. Additionally, more charcoal leather is seen just above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and on the heel. Lighter gray appears closer to the top of the sneakers. Gray Jumpman branding is found on the tongues and heels. Overall, these sneakers are ideal for the 2024 Olympics. Anticipate their release in July 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” is going to drop on July 27th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Devin Booker Suits Up In Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" PE

[Via]