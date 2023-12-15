Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris” Dropping For 2024 Olympics

The Air Jordan 4 SE stands out for its unique style and enduring appeal, keeping the essence of the classic design while adding contemporary elements. This version maintains the iconic silhouette that's cherished by sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Also, an upcoming highlight in the Air Jordan 4 SE lineup is the "Paris" colorway, predominantly draped in shades of grey. This distinctive color scheme offers a sleek and sophisticated look to the shoe. Overall, the sneaker showcases grey leather and mesh materials, contributing to its premium feel and modern aesthetic.

The "Paris" Air Jordan 4 SE retains the beloved features of the original model, including the visible Air cushioning and the signature Jumpman logo. The incorporation of the refined grey colorway adds a touch of elegance, making it a sought-after choice among sneaker aficionados. Enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Paris" colorway for its fusion of premium materials and the striking use of the grey palette. The Air Jordan 4 SE continues to captivate fans with its blend of classic heritage and contemporary style, making it a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” First Details Revealed

"Paris" Air Jordan 4 SE

Image via Sneaker Files

This pair of Jordan 4s features a dark grey rubber sole with a midsole that combines two shades of grey. Also, more grey leather is featured just above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and on the heel. Next, lighter grey is featured nearer the top of the sneakers. Grey Jumpman branding is located on the tongues and on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are the perfect pair for the 2024 Olympics. Expect this pair to drop in July 2024.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris” will be released in July of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 Craft “Paris” Dropping August 2024

[Via]