Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Gets On-Foot Photos

More photos are here and the pair is dropping next month.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” is going to drop on July 27th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These Jordan 4s come with a charcoal rubber sole complemented by a midsole in two shades of gray. Charcoal leather accents can be found above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and the heel. Lighter gray leather is used near the top of the sneakers. Additionally, gray Jumpman logos adorn the tongues and heels. Overall, these sneakers are ideal for the 2024 Olympics and are set to release in July 2024.

The understated yet impactful grey tones reflect the essence of Paris' famous landmarks and dynamic culture , making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Sporting the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, along with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair honors its legacy while offering a modern twist on a classic. Whether you're on the streets or at the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Paris Olympics" will make a statement. Sneaker fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to add this exclusive pair to their collections.

