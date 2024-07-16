Air Jordan 4 SE “Wet Cement” Officially Unveiled

A new nickname for this Parisian sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Wet Cement” is going to drop on July 27th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These Jordan 4s feature a charcoal rubber sole paired with a midsole in two shades of gray. Also, charcoal leather accents appear above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and on the heel. Further, lighter gray leather is used near the top of the sneakers. Additionally, gray Jumpman logos adorn the tongues and heels. Overall, these sneakers are perfect for the 2024 Olympics and are expected to release later this month.

Featuring the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, along with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair stays true to its heritage while offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. Whether you're hitting the streets or the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Wet Cement" is sure to make a statement. Sneakerheads worldwide are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collections. The "Wet Cement" colorway is inspired by the cobblestone streets of Paris. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history.

