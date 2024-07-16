Nike Book 1 “Python” Surfaces Online: New Images

DBook is still rocking with the snake theme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Python” is releasing on September 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers boast a gym rubber sole and white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a snakeskin leather in a grey color. Adding a touch of flair, a black hollow Nike Swoosh graces the sides, complemented by light laces and a snakeskin tongue. Booker's personal branding, featuring "BOOK" in on the tongues, adds a personalized touch. With its clean design and unique details, there's no doubt that these sneakers will make a big impact.

The Nike Book 1 is set to release in a striking "Python" colorway. This new edition features an all-snakeskin upper in a sleek grey scheme . The unique texture and pattern give the sneaker a bold and luxurious look. Further, the upper is crafted entirely from premium snakeskin material. This design choice sets it apart from other models. The grey tones create a sophisticated and versatile aesthetic. The sneaker also includes a gum rubber sole. This element adds a classic touch to the modern design. The gum sole provides excellent traction and durability.

