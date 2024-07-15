Timbaland Unveils New Sneaker Line

Timbaland's new barefoot sneakers are available now.

Timbaland, a renowned music producer and rapper, is stepping into the world of footwear with a new collaboration with Vivobarefoot. Known for his innovative beats and production in the music industry, Timbaland has always been a trailblazer. Now, he brings his creative flair to the Motus Strength silhouette, merging style and functionality in this exclusive line. Vivobarefoot, a brand committed to natural movement, designs all its footwear to be wide, thin, and flexible. Their shoes aim to mimic the feeling of being barefoot, promoting your foot's natural strength and movement. This approach allows wearers to feel the ground beneath their feet, enhancing their connection to the environment.

Timbaland resonates with this philosophy, comparing it to his minimalist approach to music. “Vivobarefoot is like my philosophy to making music,” he said. “You don’t need much to feel more.” The Motus Strength silhouette exemplifies this ethos. It offers maximum flexibility and a barefoot feel, making it ideal for those who value natural movement and comfort. Each pair is personally signed by Timbaland, adding a unique touch to this collaboration. This partnership between Timbaland and Vivobarefoot has made waves, offering a perfect blend of style, functionality, and personal connection to its wearers.

Although Timbaland's trademark shoe is limited to 1900 pairs, he has announced a promotion in which two fortunate winners will receive an all-gold pair of the shoe in addition to a trip to Miami to work out with the beatmaker and his trainer Phil Daru. Overall, this collaboration is a big one for sneakers and hip-hop.