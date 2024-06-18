Timbaland Gets Help From N3WYRKLA For Bratty Single "CH3RRY"

BYZachary Horvath107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
timbaland ch3rrytimbaland ch3rry
Timbaland has another catchy tune in his catalog.

You are not going to find too many more talented producers than Timbaland. His ability to create undeniable grooves or just straight bangers in nearly unmatched and its why he is built such an iconic career. On top of that, he was worked with almost every hip-hop/R&B star you can think of. However, he does not pigeonhole himself to only teaming up with the biggest names. The Virginia native is always showing the rising stars in the industry love, as well as giving each artist his best stuff time and time again. That is the case on Timbaland's newest single "CH3RRY".

This time around the hitmaker extraordinaire is linking with newcomer N3WYRKLA, an R&B singer with one heck of an attitude. At least that is the case on "CH3RRY", as the vocalist is putting Gen Z men on blast for being soft. In addition to her bold claims, she is also fed up with the games these same guys are playing, as her career is taking centerstage in her life. If the name N3WYRKLA sounds familiar, that is because she was featured on Brent Faiyaz's most recent album, Larger Than Life. Even though she has a smaller following, N3WYRKLA is quickly rising up the totem pole due to her co-signs from two of the biggest names. As for Timbaland, this just proves once again that he is still on top of his game. That is especially true in 2024, as he scored some production credits on Kanye's VULTURES 1.

Read More: Don Toliver "HARDSTONE PSYCHO" Album Review

Listen To "CH3RRY" By Timbaland & N3WYRKLA

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the cherry on top
You just mad my cherry you ain't pop
N****s be mad as f*** they ain't f***
Well f*** you buddy
I got bad news for ya
New gen n****s they be mad odee

Read More: Travis Scott & Mustard Preview New Collaboration And It's Dropping Sooner Than You May Think

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Brent Faiyaz: F*ck The World It's A Wasteland Tour - Miami, FloridaSongsBrent Faiyaz Announces Feature-Packed New Album Dropping Tonight2.8K
779493-larger-than-life_073459SongsBrent Faiyaz Returns With New Album "Larger Than Life"4.3K
Mariah Scientist Brent Faiyaz New Album R&B Season Playlist Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsBrent Faiyaz & Mariah The Scientist Take Over Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update2.9K
aaliyah hitsSongsAaliyah's Biggest Hits: Songs That Defined A Generation4.1K