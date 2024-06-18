Timbaland Gets Help From N3WYRKLA For Bratty Single "CH3RRY"

You are not going to find too many more talented producers than Timbaland . His ability to create undeniable grooves or just straight bangers in nearly unmatched and its why he is built such an iconic career. On top of that, he was worked with almost every hip-hop/R&B star you can think of. However, he does not pigeonhole himself to only teaming up with the biggest names. The Virginia native is always showing the rising stars in the industry love , as well as giving each artist his best stuff time and time again. That is the case on Timbaland's newest single "CH3RRY".

This time around the hitmaker extraordinaire is linking with newcomer N3WYRKLA, an R&B singer with one heck of an attitude. At least that is the case on "CH3RRY", as the vocalist is putting Gen Z men on blast for being soft. In addition to her bold claims, she is also fed up with the games these same guys are playing, as her career is taking centerstage in her life. If the name N3WYRKLA sounds familiar, that is because she was featured on Brent Faiyaz's most recent album, Larger Than Life. Even though she has a smaller following, N3WYRKLA is quickly rising up the totem pole due to her co-signs from two of the biggest names. As for Timbaland, this just proves once again that he is still on top of his game. That is especially true in 2024, as he scored some production credits on Kanye's VULTURES 1.