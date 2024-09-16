Timbaland Works With Rising Talent N3WYRKLA Once Again For "Mind Now" Featuring Skilla Baby

N3WYRKLA is entangled in a "messy" love triangle on this cut.

N3WYRKLA is continuing to make a name for herself out on the East Coast, specifically New Jersey. She blends pop rap, R&B, and alterative to create a unique identity. Since launching her professional career in 2023, she's already gained some notoriety with some established veterans and legends alike. You could argue she got her big break when she got to feature on the most recent album from R&B stalwart Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life. Her song with him and A$AP Rocky, "Outside All Night", has racked up over 52 million streams. Perhaps due to that record, N3WYRKLA is now getting the chance to develop a work relationship with arguably the biggest hitmaking producer of the 2000s, Timbaland.

We covered their first-ever collaboration, "CH3RRY", and it's done well with listeners (614,090 streams) and our readers since its June release. Now, we are covering the latest N3WYRKLA and Timbo effort, "mind now". But this time, she's recruiting another artist for this release. Skilla Baby, one of the most in-demand guests right now, is coming along for this "messy" love cut. N3WYRKLA is playing the role of one of the Detroit MC's other options. He's having a hard time deciding whether or not he wants to date the singer or his "girlfriend". N3WYRKLA is done with the mind games and wants Skilla to make up his mind and now.

"Mind Now" - N3WYRKLA, Skilla Baby, & Timbaland

