Timbaland Throws It Back To The 2000s With Anna Margo On “My Way”

Easily, one of the best producers of our time, Timbaland, continues to bless us with more and more great beats. The amount of hits we have gotten from him over the years is endless. Now he seems to not be slowing down anytime soon, as he still has the creative juices flowing. Timbaland has just put out a new single with up-and-coming songstress, Anna Margo.

She is from Los Angeles, California and she seems to be another new and exciting voice in the R&B and pop lane. Both Margo and Timbaland are in sync on this track from start to finish. What is also really cool is that she helped him produce the song. As soon as you click play on this track, you will not want to turn it off.

Listen To "My Way" From Timbaland And Anna Margo

The beat is catchy and has that classic early 2000s tinge that Timb perfected. However, it has its modern touches to it with it feeling more punchy. Margo's vocals are also soothing and clear. According to udiscovermusic, Margo spoke on how it felt to work with the legend. "I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be able to work with a legend, like Timbaland and call him a mentor." Timbo also had high praise for the budding star. "Anna is special, she’s a writer, producer, singer, director, and more, she has what it takes to be a superstar. Mark my words, she’s the real deal." We can certainly see why. Make sure to check it out.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Timbaland and Anna Margo, "My Way?" Is Timbaland one of the greatest producers of all time? Do you think we need more material from these two, perhaps a full project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Timbaland, Anna Margo, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I walk past you

How you gonna capture my attention when you come my way?

Baby, I'll catch your worst intention when you come my way

Won't take long for you to question why you'd come my way

Know when you come my way (My way)

It's my way

