Taye Diggs’ Ex Idina Menzel Believes The Black Community’s “Disappointment” Led To Their Split

During a recent interview, Broadway star Idina Menzel opened up about her divorce from Taye Diggs. According to her, the fact that they were an interracial couple made their relationship complex, and eventually led to their split. “It’s very complicated," she said of their breakup.

"Very supportive of each other always, so excited for him," she continued. "The thing that came into play more I would say, and he’s talked about it too, is the interracial aspect of it.” While Menzel thought interracial relationships were normalized in their industry, she felt as though the outside world wasn't as accepting.

Idina Menzel Speaks On Her Relationship With Taye Diggs

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs

“When you’re in the theater it’s not a thing," she explains. "We all love each other, and sleep with each other… but when you leave that cocoon, that bubble…now… he’s on the cover of Essence and Ebony and being interviewed by all these Black journalists and I think he had his own stuff to deal with with that.” She says that grappling with outside criticism weighed heavily on both of them, and ultimately became too much to bear. “It seemed like there was disappointment in the community with him because he was married to [a] white, Jewish girl from some show we don’t even remember, and so, I took that on too," she describes. "That’s stuff that we had to deal with. It was less about being successful and more about that kind of stuff.”

Menzel and Diggs were married for just under 11 years before their 2014 breakup. They had one child together, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, in 2009. The pair now peacefully co-parent the teen. "He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other," Menzel told PEOPLE of their son. What do you think of Idina Menzel's take on her divorce from Taye Diggs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

