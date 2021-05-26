Idina Menzel
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs' Ex Idina Menzel Believes The Black Community's "Disappointment" Led To Their SplitIdina Menzel says her relationship with Taye Diggs was "complicated."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Drama: Artists Who Have Left Him BehindHere are some of the artists who have left Scooter Braun behind, including the recently reported artists that still have yet to confirm their status with their former manager.By Wyatt Westlake
- GramDrake Takes Selfie With Unknown Woman & Fans Go In On HerThe picture has gone viral and people are unleashing insults.By Erika Marie