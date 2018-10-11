Taye Diggs
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs & Apryl Jones’ Relationship TimelineDiggs proceeded to shoot his shot with Apryl after stumbling upon her Instagram, and soon after, their relationship began.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs' Ex Idina Menzel Believes The Black Community's "Disappointment" Led To Their SplitIdina Menzel says her relationship with Taye Diggs was "complicated."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsOmarion Talks Meeting Apryl Jones's BF Taye DiggsAryl and Taye are happily in love, so it was only a matter of time before O met the man dating the mother of his children.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsApryl Jones & Taye Diggs Working On Movie Together, Deny Breakup RumorsThe "Love & Hip-Hop" star posted on her IG story to dispel false claims and plug a new project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs Gets Sentimental About Apryl Jones: "Somehow She's Next To Me"These two are happily in love and their fans can't get enough of their PDA.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl JonesThese two have been lighting up social media, and although they've gone public, Diggs wasn't giving too many details.By Erika Marie
- TVTaye Diggs Announces "The Best Man" Series On PeacockThe award-winning film is being turned into a television series.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs & Apryl Jones Make Relationship Red Carpet OfficialTaye Diggs and Apryl Jones make a red carpet debut, while also sharing loved-up IG videos together.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureTaye Diggs Attempts TikTokTaye Diggs has been taking over Tik Tok, and the public is entertained.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs & Apryl Jones Spark Dating Rumors After Night Out: ReportThe pair attended a holiday party where they were allegedly seen "[dancing] the night away."By Erika Marie
- MoviesCritics' Choice Awards: See Who Came Out On TopSee the night's top winners.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureTaye Diggs' Thirst Tweets Make The Actor Feel "Flattered" & "Embarrassed": WatchThe "All American" star was confronted with Twitter's thirstiest Taye fans.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentTaye Diggs Believes Jussie Smollett Should Be Welcomed Back On "Empire"Taye Diggs thinks the decision to drop Jussie was made too soon. By Chantilly Post
- Music2019 Critics' Choice Awards: Full List Of Nominees & WinnersThe full list of winners at the Critics' Choice Awards.By Milca P.
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs Reveals He Is Unsure He Will Get Married AgainTaye opens about his personal aspirations. By hnhh