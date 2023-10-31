Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline

You know him as head coach Billy Baker in All American and her as an original cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been making waves with their lovey-dovey relationship since they first became an official item. As public figures, they have both gone through their share of lost love. Jones was formerly dating Omarion until their relationship crashed in 2016. Moreover, Taye Diggs was married to Idina Menzel for ten years before they divorced in 2013.

Moving on from their respective partners has led them to one another, and fans couldn’t help but cheer from the sidelines. However, the status of their relationship today is largely unknown. Not only do they not post each other on their respective pages anymore, but they have yet to be seen in public together in a while. However, they may just be keeping their relationship private in the meantime, and it remains unclear where they stand. Nonetheless, from the moment Diggs shot his shot to their adorable PDA moments, here is everything you need to know about the couple.

Dec. 2021: First Encounters

Taye Diggs spoke to Distractify about coming across Jones’ social media account in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” he said. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.” Not too long after opening a TikTok account, Diggs featured Jones on his account. This ignited both the fire, as well as the rumor mill about their relationship. Additionally, Jones shared her own side of the shot-shooting on the Unconsciously Coupled podcast. “I looked at my DM, and I was like, Taye Diggs? What the...? In my mind I was like, I could never get him,” she said.

Feb. 2022: Hard Launch & Public Appearances

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

At the premiere of Taye Diggs’ movie, Incarnation, in February 2022, the couple made their official red carpet debut. Apryl Jones took to Instagram to show some love to her beau while stamping the status of their relationship. In her post, she shared, “I LAUGH MY ASS OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!!!!!” Diggs subsequently replied, quipping: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.”

The following month, in March, they both attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar Party. From then on, it was clear to see that their relationship was positively blossoming. They eventually spent 2022 growing together and making public appearances at events. Moreover, their social media wasn’t left out, as they loved on each other quite loudly. Both their pages were filled with pictures encapsulating all the memories they made. For example, in June, Jones posted an Instagram picture showing her kissing Diggs. Additionally, in September, they were seen vacationing in Bora Bora. By November, they were all smiles, looking gorgeous while attending a Stevie Nicks concert.

Jan. 2023: Family Bonding

At the start of the year, the actor posted a video where he was cuddling up to Jones’ daughter. Diggs has a son, Walker, with his ex-wife Idina Menzel, and Jones has two kids from her former relationship with Omarion—a daughter, A’mei, and a son, Megaa. Both ex-couples have maintained very cordial relationships with each other. Furthermore, both Diggs and Jones have shown major love to each other’s kids.

Omarion finally spoke to Sway in the Morning about Jones moving on with Diggs. “I just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude,” he said. “He has kids of his own and he’s an older man so I only expect good things from him. It’s a beautiful thing when somebody finds a good thing.” Additionally, regarding his kids and co-parenting, he said: “I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time, for the kids. It’s all good, it was just something we went through.

June 2023: Rumors Of A Break-Up

As of now, however, it is unclear if the star couple are still together. They have both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Apryl Jones no longer features in videos on Taye Diggs’ Instagram. Furthermore, fans have been leaving speculated comments asking about her whereabouts, as well as the status of their relationship. By August, Omarion, Apryl, and their two kids went on a family trip to Disneyland. This fueled the rumors of Jones and Diggs’ breakup. However, since no party involved has made any statements, fans will be left to simply speculate.

[via]