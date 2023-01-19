Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs disproved rumors of a breakup with the announcement that they’re working on a film together. The “Love & Hip-Hop” star recently took to her Instagram story to update her followers. Moreover, it showed Diggs packing up a bag as the couple had a casual conversation for the Gram.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Actor Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones at The Grio Awards 2022 held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Jones captioned her post by tagging her boo and adding “First movie together… we’re excited!!!! Rom Com!!!!” With all the drama, accusations, and wild claims going around about her previous relationship with Omarion, the genre seems about right.

Still, many in the comments seem pretty excited for the couple. While they didn’t provide much detail as to the project, their on-screen experience speaks for itself. Diggs is known for his appearances in Rent, Private Practice, and Lip Sync Battle, among many others. In addition to Love & Hip-Hop, she’s also featured in Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

However, this news comes soon after breakup rumors began to surface around the two. Moreover, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, which led many to believe things had gone sour. Fortunately, it seems things worked out, and Diggs’ Instagrammed profession of love last year still rings true.

“There are um, you know, as an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with,” he said in an IG video. “I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am. And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t [understand], I can’t, there—that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, ’cause somehow she’s next to me.”

“She’s with me. Oh, my lord,” he continued. “So, for all you people out there who don’t think there’s God or no higher being or no higher force, y’all I know there is ’cause someone’s lookin’ out after me, boy!”

What do you think of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones making up and making a movie together?