Taye Diggs Admits Diddy Was A “Hero” To Him Before Disturbing Allegations

According to Taye Diggs, Diddy's arrest took him off guard.

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested in New York City after facing several disturbing allegations and lawsuits this year. The Bad Boy Records founder was hit with various charges, which he could reportedly face up to life in prison for if found guilty. His arrest didn't necessarily come as a huge shock to most, considering he's been under intense scrutiny for his past for a while.

It was still a significant development in the mogul's case, however, and took some people by surprise. During his recent appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast, for example, Taye Diggs opened up about Diddy's influence on him and how he felt when he heard about his arrest. According to him, he was taken completely off guard.

Taye Diggs Claims He Put Diddy On A "Pedestal" Prior To Scandal

"I felt so naive when I heard all that stuff because I was… I don’t know where I was, but all of it blindsided me," he explained. "He was a hero to me. I loved how he… he didn’t come from much, he started out as a dancer. All the things that I wasn’t, growing up, he was. He had so much confidence and a certain arrogance that I loved and he made being Black cool." Diggs continued, describing how he was disappointed upon hearing the news.