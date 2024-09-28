Taye Diggs Admits Diddy Was A “Hero” To Him Before Disturbing Allegations

2024 Step Up Inspiration Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actor Taye Diggs attends the 2024 Step Up Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
According to Taye Diggs, Diddy's arrest took him off guard.

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested in New York City after facing several disturbing allegations and lawsuits this year. The Bad Boy Records founder was hit with various charges, which he could reportedly face up to life in prison for if found guilty. His arrest didn't necessarily come as a huge shock to most, considering he's been under intense scrutiny for his past for a while.

It was still a significant development in the mogul's case, however, and took some people by surprise. During his recent appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast, for example, Taye Diggs opened up about Diddy's influence on him and how he felt when he heard about his arrest. According to him, he was taken completely off guard.

Taye Diggs Claims He Put Diddy On A "Pedestal" Prior To Scandal

"I felt so naive when I heard all that stuff because I was… I don’t know where I was, but all of it blindsided me," he explained. "He was a hero to me. I loved how he… he didn’t come from much, he started out as a dancer. All the things that I wasn’t, growing up, he was. He had so much confidence and a certain arrogance that I loved and he made being Black cool." Diggs continued, describing how he was disappointed upon hearing the news.

"I really put him on a pedestal and it was disappointing to see some of what happened. I couldn’t believe it," he said. "And I didn’t like that feeling." What do you think of Taye Diggs speaking on Diddy's ongoing legal battle during a recent appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast? What about him claiming that Diddy was once a "hero" to him? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

