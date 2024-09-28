Diddy Accuser's Attorney Claims They've Received Offers For Alleged Sex Tape

2010 Teen Choice Awards - Show
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 08: Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2010 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 8, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TCA 2010/Getty Images for TCA)
Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says she was contacted about "the sale of one of the Diddy tapes."

One of the most mysterious and speculative parts of the Diddy scandal is how he allegedly filmed various celebrities engaged in his alleged "freak-offs" for purposes of blackmail. Even though federal officials say they seized the alleged tapes in their raids on his Miami and Los Angeles home, rumors continue to persist that these videos are on the market. Moreover, according to News Nation, one of Sean Combs' sexual assault accusers' lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, claimed that unspecified sources contacted her about "sale of one of the Diddy tapes." Not only that, but this supposed recording allegedly features a "more high-profile" celebrity that she did not name, in addition to Combs.

"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video," Diddy's accuser's lawyer stated on the News Nation program Banfield about the alleged tapes. "I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped." To clarify, she seems to have various clients accusing the Bad Boy mogul of misconduct, but it's unclear if the one she's referring to is anonymous or if she just didn't name her.

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mitchell-Kidd also offered more harrowing alleged details of her client's supposed experience with Diddy in 2018, stating that she filed a police report at the time. "She reached out to me a few weeks ago," she remarked. "She called me and told me about her assault and her escape, she was at a friend’s house who had industry ties. And Diddy decided to come to the house." The attorney also claimed that her client found out that he planned to subject her to sex trafficking.

"It led to [someone serving her] a drink," Mitchell-Kidd alleged. "She started to feel woozy. Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object. […] And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself." She claimed her client escaped from the situation, and that a neighbor witnessed this. Meanwhile, Diddy continues to deny the accusations against him.

