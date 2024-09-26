Diddy Investigation: Male Sex Worker Allegedly Gives Feds Freak Off Footage

Allegedly, the sex worker met with authorities in NYC earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested in NYC following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. Now, the mogul is behind bars at a facility in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial. Reportedly, authorities have been hard at work gathering info about his alleged activities. According to TMZ, this included a recent conversation with a male sex worker.

A source tells the outlet that the sex worker met with federal prosecutors on Wednesday (September 25). Allegedly, he signed a proffer agreement, meaning he could speak with authorities without fear of prosecution. The source claims that the sex worker's conversation with the feds revolved around Diddy, and a freak off he allegedly joined him for.

Sex Worker Reportedly Speaks To Feds About His Alleged Threesome With Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs leaves The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Allegedly, he once met up with Diddy and a woman in Miami and had sex with the woman while Diddy filmed. TMZ reports that the sex worker told authorities he had a copy of the video, which he allegedly handed over. The outlet's account of how the sex worker described the alleged encounter appears to line up with Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo's description of the Bad Boy Records founder's freak offs. He told TMZ that they were threesomes, not wild orgies, despite rumors.