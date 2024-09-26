Diddy Investigation: Male Sex Worker Allegedly Gives Feds Freak Off Footage

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested in NYC following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. Now, the mogul is behind bars at a facility in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial. Reportedly, authorities have been hard at work gathering info about his alleged activities. According to TMZ, this included a recent conversation with a male sex worker.
A source tells the outlet that the sex worker met with federal prosecutors on Wednesday (September 25). Allegedly, he signed a proffer agreement, meaning he could speak with authorities without fear of prosecution. The source claims that the sex worker's conversation with the feds revolved around Diddy, and a freak off he allegedly joined him for.
Sex Worker Reportedly Speaks To Feds About His Alleged Threesome With Diddy
Allegedly, he once met up with Diddy and a woman in Miami and had sex with the woman while Diddy filmed. TMZ reports that the sex worker told authorities he had a copy of the video, which he allegedly handed over. The outlet's account of how the sex worker described the alleged encounter appears to line up with Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo's description of the Bad Boy Records founder's freak offs. He told TMZ that they were threesomes, not wild orgies, despite rumors.
Agnifilo also recently revealed that his client plans to take the stand when his federal case goes to trial. "I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," he reportedly told the outlet. "I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story." What do you think of a sex worker allegedly giving federal prosecutors footage of one of Diddy's freak offs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.