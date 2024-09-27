Diddy Party Photos Featuring Nude Woman Buffet Resurface Amid Legal Battle

Amid Diddy's ongoing legal battle, the public has been looking back on the mogul's past through a harsher lens than ever. He's currently facing various charges, which could land him as much as a life sentence if he's found guilty. For now, he remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial.
In the meantime, TMZ has dug up some old photos from one of his infamous parties in 2004. Will Smith, Diana Ross, Owen Wilson, and more can be seen enjoying the Miami event, which doesn't seem to have gotten too wild. The photos show a buffet with a nude model at the center, however. The outlet notes that this wasn't out of the ordinary at the time.
Will Smith, Diana Ross, Owen Wilson & More Party With Diddy In 2004 Photos
The photos surface just in time for the outlet's new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, which drops tonight on Tubi. Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo even participated in the doc. He told the outlet whether or not his client plans to take the stand when the case goes to trial.
"I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo claimed. "I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us." What do you think of photos from one of Diddy's parties in 2004 resurfacing amid his legal battle? Are you surprised by them or not? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
