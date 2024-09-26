R Kelly Defends Diddy And Calls His Federal Investigation A "Conspiracy" In Resurfaced Report

R. Kelly was convicted on very similar charges to those that Diddy faces.

The Diddy indictment and arrest took the hip-hop world by storm, and it followed a hurricane of lawsuits and misconduct allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. However, some in the celebrity world came forward to defend him amid this onslaught of accusations, and one name to do so caused quite a stir. Moreover, Radar Online reportedly spoke to R. Kelly about the situation back in March (when federal officers raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes). Kelly is currently behind bars after being convicted on similar sex trafficking and racketeering charges that Sean Combs faces right now, and the latter's indictment and arrest is what caused these comments to resurface. When asked about the raids, the disgraced R&B singer supposedly called the investigation a "federal conspiracy."

"I don’t believe none of this s**t," R. Kelly reportedly said of the Diddy situation. "You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the s**t. 'Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did." Kelly claimed that authorities are "hunting" him, Puff Daddy, and other celebrities because of the "flagrant" way in which they handled their wealth, success, and capacity for power.

R. Kelly Stands Up For Diddy

"The s**t is crazy," R. Kelly reportedly told Radar Online concerning Diddy's legal woes. "Motherf***ers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s**t on the radio and everything else, but they a** could be next. That’s what’s so f***ed up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on." In fact, the very same Brooklyn jail facility that the New York businessman landed in is the same prison that had previously housed Kelly.