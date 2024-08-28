R Kelly Shouldn’t Expect Privacy, Ex-Prison Employee Accused Of Leaking Info Argues

The former Chicago prison employee denies any wrongdoing.

Last year, R Kelly hit Tasha K and various employees at a Chicago prison with a civil lawsuit, accusing them of working together to leak his personal information while he was behind bars. Allegedly, the correctional officers would send the information from internal devices to Tasha K, who would then publish it on her blog. He accused them of intentionally damaging his reputation and causing him emotional distress.

Tasha K denied these allegations immediately, insisting that she was not part of any scheme to leak his private information. Now, a former prison guard named in the lawsuit has responded. She's also denying any wrongdoing, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Ex-Prison Employee Denies Any Wrongdoing

Per the court docs, she says that she never obtained R Kelly's confidential records to sell to Tasha K, but adds that he was “not in a place where” he should have expected privacy. She also argued that her actions were not "outrageous or intentional," the outlet reports, and that she did not access work computers without or above her authorization. She also denies claims that R Kelly suffered emotional distress as a result of her actions. Her lawyer demands that all of the performer's complaints against their client be dismissed, meaning that he'd be awarded nothing.