R Kelly Shouldn’t Expect Privacy, Ex-Prison Employee Accused Of Leaking Info Argues

BYCaroline Fisher23 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R. Kelly Performs At Oracle Arena
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 15: R. Kelly performs at ORACLE Arena on January 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
The former Chicago prison employee denies any wrongdoing.

Last year, R Kelly hit Tasha K and various employees at a Chicago prison with a civil lawsuit, accusing them of working together to leak his personal information while he was behind bars. Allegedly, the correctional officers would send the information from internal devices to Tasha K, who would then publish it on her blog. He accused them of intentionally damaging his reputation and causing him emotional distress.

Tasha K denied these allegations immediately, insisting that she was not part of any scheme to leak his private information. Now, a former prison guard named in the lawsuit has responded. She's also denying any wrongdoing, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Read More: R Kelly's Lawsuit Against Tasha K & The U.S. Government To Be Dismissed

Ex-Prison Employee Denies Any Wrongdoing

Per the court docs, she says that she never obtained R Kelly's confidential records to sell to Tasha K, but adds that he was “not in a place where” he should have expected privacy. She also argued that her actions were not "outrageous or intentional," the outlet reports, and that she did not access work computers without or above her authorization. She also denies claims that R Kelly suffered emotional distress as a result of her actions. Her lawyer demands that all of the performer's complaints against their client be dismissed, meaning that he'd be awarded nothing.

The employee in question retired shortly after the investigation concluded in 2019. Her remarks arrived shortly after it was revealed that the lawsuit was facing dismissal. Reportedly, the U.S. government argued earlier this month that they weren't responsible for one prison employee's actions. What do you think of the officer accused of leaking R Kelly's personal information claiming he shouldn't expect privacy in prison? Do you with this statement or not? What about the lawsuit facing dismissal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Plays Diddy & R. Kelly Tracks Back To Back During DJ Set

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...