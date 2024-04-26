R Kelly's Child Pornography Conviction & Sentence Upheld In Chicago Court

In February of last year, R Kelly was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for alleged sex crimes involving minors. 19 of the years were to be served concurrent with the sentence he was already serving. The year prior, he was handed 30 years for a federal racketeering conviction in New York. He's since tried to appeal his conviction and 20-year sentence in Chicago, appearing in court today to learn his fate.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals shot down the appeal, upholding both his child pornography conviction and sentence. The news comes after the performer's defense argued that the statute of limitations had passed in an attempt to get the conviction dropped. Clearly, the court wasn't buying it, highlighting the "horrible, horrific" nature of his alleged crimes.

R Kelly To Remain Behind Bars

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

The court also referred to his 30-year sentence for alleged racketeering out of New York as the "elephant in the room," claiming that the alleged child pornography sentence was determined with it in mind. Kelly's currently in the process of appealing his New York conviction. If he wins the appeal, this likely means that he'll still serve the remaining 18 years of his sentence out of Chicago.

"Our fight is not over," R Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told TMZ following the decision. "We will see review from the USSC (SCOTUS) on the statute of limitations questions at a minimum. And he has habeas remedies at his disposal. And if we win in NY. He will be entitled to resentencing in Illinois. So this story is far from over." What do you think of R Kelly's conviction being upheld? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

