Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly While Putting Aoki Lee Simmons' Former Fling On Blast

Boosie Badazz is someone who has always spoken his mind, regardless of whom his opinion might offend. Overall, this has led to some pretty heinous opinions over the years. For instance, he has offered numerous defenses of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. In his mind, these are iconic and talented black men who are being disparaged. Considering the allegations against these two, such a take isn't exactly well received by the masses. However, he doesn't mind ruffling a few feathers, no matter what the consequences will be.

Recently, Boosie found himself upset about the situation with Russell Simmons' daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons. As we reported, Simmons recently broke up with her recently fling, who was in his 60s. It was a huge age gap, and some felt like it was very weird. Boosie was one such person, as he took to Instagram Live and went off on the double standards involving white men. As he explains, no one is talking about Aoki's former boyfriend, however, people were extremely quick to go after R. Kelly.

Boosie Badazz Speaks His Mind

There is a key distinction here that ultimately negates the point Boosie is making. Of course, this is the fact that Aoki Lee Simmons is of age. Meanwhile, R. Kelly was having sex with minors. This is a huge distinction, and it is ultimately why people wanted to bring down R. Kelly. Either way, Boosie had a point that he wanted to make, and he made it. Whether or not it is a valid one, is up to his fans to decide.

Let us know what you think of Boosie and his opinion on the matter, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the rapper is missing some key context here that is skewing his view on things? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

