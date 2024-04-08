Boosie Badazz Catches His Son Thirsting Over Pictures Of Latto

Boosie Badazz is one of the most active rappers on social media and he seemingly always has something to say. He uses his platforms to comment on the biggest news stories in music, entertainment, or really just anything he stumbles upon. He's also one to repost anything he finds funny which has gotten him in trouble before as he's had a few social media accounts banned as a result.

Now in a hilarious new video he shared to Instagram, he takes the classic parent opportunity to embarrass their child. In the video he sneakily catches his son flipping through pictures of Latto on his phone. As you'd expect, the photos he picked are on the more sensual side and Boosie can't help but laugh at him a bit in the caption. "BUSTED BY DADDY 😂😂😂HE IS @latto777 CRAZY😍😍 ITS OK U 14 😂😂😂😂 my son got a Slideshow of her I’m lmao 🤣" the text alongside the video reads. Check out the full clip and various fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reflects On Experience With Stalker

Boosie Badazz' Hilarious New Video

Earlier this month, Latto gave a performance that was met with mixed reviews from fans. She joined TLC on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Together they performed two of the groups biggest hits "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs." Latto stepped in to take over for Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez's parts. While some fans online thoughts she did an okay job, others appreciated different artists the group has recruited to perform her parts in the past.

Last month, Latto was also announced as the headliner for this year's Hot 107.9 birthday bash. The "Big Energy" rapper made history as the first female to ever be awarded the headlining spot. The show will take place later this year in June at the State Farm Arena. What do you think of Boosie Badazz catching his son looking at photos of Latto? If you were a parent would you upload a video like that to social media? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Argues He's Not Homophobic

[Via]