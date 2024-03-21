Latto Makes History As First Female Artist to Headline Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash

In a groundbreaking moment for the hip-hop community, Latto is making history. She is the first female rapper to headline Atlanta’s annual Birthday Bash event on June 22. This occasion marks a significant milestone not only for Latto herself but also for female artists in the rap industry. Hot 107.9, the iconic radio station, recently unveiled the lineup for the 2024 edition of Birthday Bash, scheduled to take place inside the illustrious State Farm Arena. Alongside Latto & Friends, the roster boasts an impressive array of hip-hop acts, including Key Glock, Killer Mike, Boosie, and others.

Latto, happy about the announcement, took to Twitter to share her excitement. Moreover, she declared, “1ST FEMALE TO HEADLINE BIRTHDAY BASH!!! @hot1079atl I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests.” Her enthusiasm highlights the significance of this moment for both herself and the wider hip-hop community. The Clayton County representative heads into June’s Birthday Bash concert on the heels of a string of successes. Her recent single, "Sunday Service," released in February, made waves, peaking at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This accomplishment serves as a testament to Latto's rising prominence in the music industry. She's someone who's definitely paved her own lane and is continuing to set the tone.

Latto Is The First Female Headliner

Moreover, Latto's track record in 2023 speaks for itself. Furthermore, it speaks volumes about her talent and influence. Her collaboration with Cardi B on "Put It On Da Floor Again" achieved platinum status, while her collaboration with Jungkook on "Seven" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, breaking records and solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. Latto's accolades extend beyond chart success, too! In addition, she claimed the title of Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards, triumphing over a formidable lineup of contenders.

Furthermore, "Seven" received the prestigious Billboard Music Awards trophy for Top Global K-pop Song, further cementing Latto's status as a trailblazing artist with cross-genre appeal. As Latto prepares to take center stage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, she paves the way for future generations of female artists, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes along the way. Her historic headline performance is not only a testament to her talent and tenacity but also a celebration of diversity and inclusivity in the rap industry. With her star on the rise, Latto is poised to leave mark on the world of music for years to come. Are you excited for Birthday Bash this year? Let us know on HNHH!

