Latto's "Sunday Service" Visual Takes Us On A Trip Through The Bronx

Whatever's going on between Latto and Ice Spice definitely isn't as tense as the drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. However, hip-hop heads have been curious to see how the two younger women will handle the beef that's been brewing between them for months now. While they've never come to blows in person, there's been plenty of subliminal shade thrown online, and more recently in the studio too. After the redhead confirmed that her first single of 2024 is a diss aimed at Latto, the 25-year-old seems to have aimed at Spice on her "Sunday Service" song, which hit DSPs today (February 9).

Not long after the single's debut, the former reality star shared its accompanying visual, much of which was filmed in her opp's neighbourhood – The Bronx in New York. "Every time y’all book me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be big drama / Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service," Latto enunciates on her hook. In the following verse is when her apparent shot at Spice comes out. "These b**ches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do / Do you rap or do you tweet ’cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b**ch," she begins.

Latto Lights Up New Music Friday with a "Sunday Service"

"Think I’m the s**t? / Bitch, I know it, ho / Jesus walked on water, I got ice boiling though," Latto's clever bars continue. She tapped Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz, and Bankroll Got It to produce for her, creating a distinctly Southern sound reminiscent of the blonde beauty's roots.

We're just weeks into 2024, but already it's shaping up to be a big year for the music industry's leading ladies. Besides "Sunday Service" from Latto, we also got Yung Miami's "50/50 Freestyle," in which she lashes out at podcaster DJ Akademiks for all his hateful behaviour. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later this weekend to stream more of our release recommendations.

