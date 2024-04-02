Latto Performs With TLC, Social Media Shares Mixed Reactions

Lil Mama has previously stepped in for Left Eye's part, and some iHeartRadio viewers wish she would've again this year.

Beyonce was the starlet many were most excited to see at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards as she took home the Innovator Prize from fellow icon Stevie Wonder. Still, the show had countless other pop culture crossovers, including a performance from TLC who surprised some viewers with the femcee they recruited to stand in for the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. In the past, Lil Mama has been a top contender for the part after playing the fallen member in the 2013 biopic, Crazy Sexy Cool, about their come-up. However, this year, it was Latto who joined Chilli and T-Boz for renditions of the girl group's biggest hits, "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs."

Big winners at the awards ceremony on Monday (April 1) include Taylor Swift (Best Artist), Morgan Wallen (Country Artist), SZA (R&B Artist, Album, and Song), Joshua Halling (Tour Photographer), Selena Gomez and Rema (Best Collaboration), and Latto took home Best Music Video for her work with Jungkook on "Seven." As for performances, Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, Green Day, and the evening's host, Ludacris, were all on the roster. As per usual, viewers are sharing all of their thoughts on social media, and we're seeing a lot of mixed reactions to the 777 hitmaker's appearance.

TLC Taps Latto to Sing With Them at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

"Just last year TLC was introducing Latto to perform and [now] she is performing with them. SO ICONIC!!!" one fan account on Twitter/X wrote. "Now who tf approved of Latto rapping Left-eye’s verse for TLC’s 'Waterfall' performance?" a hater chimed in, desperate for answers.

Social Media Reactions Are Still Pouring In

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to Latto's surprise appearance at the 20204 iHeartRadio Awards. Do you think the Atlanta-based baddie was the right pick to fill in for Left Eye? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

