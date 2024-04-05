Boosie Badazz Apologies To LSU Player After Racially-Charged Comments

Boosie Badazz likes to speak his mind. The rapper will give his opinion no matter the topic or how much flack he will get for it online. His unapologetic nature is part of what makes him such an entertaining hip-hop presence, but it's also what makes the few times he actually does apologize feel sincere. One such apology came on April 4, when Boosie took to Instagram to address the racially charged comments he made towards white LSU athlete Hailey Van Lith.

Firstly, context. Boosie criticized Van Lith in a since-deleted X post following an LSU loss. The rapper accused Van Lith of being scared to compete against Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. "Our white girl was scared to death of Clark," he wrote. "Why was she guarding her in the first place? We gotta do some serious recruiting next year." Boosie would have caught heat for singling Van Lith out regardless, but it was the racial component that bothered fans. Blaming one player for a team loss is a tough look, and Boosie relented.

Boosie Badazz Regrets Criticizing Hailey Van Lith

The rapper posted an Instagram video from inside his car, where he directly addressed Van Lith. He blamed his comments on the passion he felt for the game, and acknowledged that he was out of line in making them. "Hey, I want to apologize to Hailey Van Lith," Boosie stated. "That’s my bad. I got in my feelings. I really wanted y’all to win, man." Furthermore, he extended the apology to LSU, and clarified that it came from a place of support. "I apologize to you and to LSU," he added. "I mean, that’s all I can say, I got in my feelings. Really wanted y’all to beat Iowa."

Boosie's LSU fandom is infamous among his fans. When the LSU women’s basketball team won their first ever NCAA tournament championship in 2023, the rapper celebrated by cutting the nets to the baskets in his backyard. "Congratulations from all of us," he wrote in the caption to his Instagram post. Boosie's antics went semi-viral, with many clowning the rapper for acting like a member of the team. Regardless of whether his antics were silly or not, fans can't deny the passion he has for his college sports team.

