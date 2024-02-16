Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On Usher Super Bowl Criticisms

Last week, fans of sports, music, and pop culture at large gathered to watch the Super Bowl. During the game itself, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in an exciting back-and-forth game. The teams needed overtime for Kansas City to eventually win the game and take home their second consecutive Super Bowl win. But music fans were more focused on what happened between the two halves of the game during Usher's massive halftime show.

The R&B legend unpacked some of the biggest hits from his decades-long career much to the delight of fans. He also had an array of guests involved which included Alicia Keys. The pair performed "My Boo" together, though the most talked about moment didn't have much to do with either of their singing. It was a moment when Usher hugged Keys from behind in a moment that felt a bit too forward to many for two married artists. One person who was unsurprisingly quick to share their thoughts on the move was Boosie Badazz. Now just a few days later he's doubling down on his comments criticizing the singer's forwardness. Check out his new comments below.

Boosie Badazz Still Going At Usher

In a new video, Boosie is getting a haircut discussing the situation. “That is a man’s wife, bro. You cannot put your genitals on the back of a man’s wife. Cause everywhere I go they’ve been on my ass, and I’m gonna stand up for what I say ’cause I’m a real one," he says in the video. He goes on to claim that the interaction was unplanned.

“First of all, it wasn’t planned because of the reaction on her face… If it was planned, she would have had time to ask her husband was this okay. I feel like both of them would’ve said no because they know how social media will take something like that.” What do you think of Boosie Badazz take on Usher and Alicia Keys's Super Bowl moment? Do you think he's right about the singer stepping over the line? Let us know in the comment section below.

