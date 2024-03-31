R. Kelly Slams Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation From Prison: "I Know What They Did"

Last week, Homeland Security raided two of Diddy's mansions as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, leaving the public in awe. Since then, the Bad Boy Records founder has been subject to even more scrutiny than usual, as countless social media users and peers share their reactions online. Most recently, R. Kelly even shared his thoughts on the debacle during a chat with Wack 100 on Clubhouse. He was critical of the investigation and others' responses.

“The sh*t is cr*zy. Motherf*ckers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other sh*t on the radio and everything else, but they a** could be next,” he explained. “That’s what’s so f*cked up about. They so st*pid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on. I don’t believe none of this sh*t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh*t. Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”

Read More: R. Kelly Appeal Update: Attorney Claims State Is Pushing RICO Charges Too Far

R. Kelly Claims Critics "Could Be Next"

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

For those who don't know, R. Kelly is currently in prison for crimes similar to those Diddy is accused of, including sex trafficking, lewd acts with a child, and more. R. Kelly isn't the only inmate to weigh in Diddy's allegations as of late, however. Another convicted felon, Suge Knight, also recently shared his take on the raids. "It's a bad day for hip hop, for the culture, for Black people," he said. "'Cause when one look bad, we all look bad... That's definitely nothing to cheer about. I'll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger... You know they're gonna get you if they can."

What do you think of Homeland Security raiding two of Diddy's mansions last week? Are you surprised it was reportedly part of a federal sex trafficking investigation? What about R. Kelly's reaction to the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up

[Via]