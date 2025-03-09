More Trapped In The Closets?: R. Kelly Claims To Written 25 New Albums While Serving Prison Term

The argument of separating the music from the prison has been a constant debate with R. Kelly at the center. Song concepts created conflict.

R. Kelly is allowing life behind the wall to restrict his creativity after several clips have surfaced of the singer singing and representing Chicago around inmates. In a podcast interview on Inmate Tea with A&P released Sunday (March 2), the disgraced R&B singer revealed he continues composing and performing while incarcerated. “Singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable,” he said. Despite his circumstances, R Kelly told Inmate Tea with A&P his creative output remains prolific. “I’m always singing, always writing,” he stated. “I’ve written about 25 albums since I’ve been in here.”

His legal battle is far from over, he added. “I’m working on getting out,” he said. “I’m using patience as a tactic.” According to Bureau of Prisons records, R. Kelly’s scheduled release date is December 21, 2045. His attorney, Jean Bonjean, echoed his determination. “Our appeals process is ongoing,” she told TMZ. “We will continue fighting for justice and his freedom.” Last month, R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering convictions were upheld. R Kelly was convicted in New York in 2021 on multiple charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He sought to overturn the ruling, bringing his case before the Circuit Court of Appeals. However, on February 12, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected his appeal, citing overwhelming evidence.

R. Kelly Incarceration

The panel determined R. Kelly “exploited his fame to lure girls and young women into his grasp” for over 25 years. “Evidence at trial showed he isolated them from friends and family, controlled nearly every aspect of their lives, and subjected them to verbal, physical, and sexual abuse,” the ruling stated. Bonjean condemned the decision as “unprecedented” and signaled plans to take the case to the Supreme Court. R. Kelly’s appeal argued that trial evidence was insufficient and that procedural issues, including juror bias and improper application of laws, tainted the conviction.

The Supreme Court previously declined to review R. Kelly’s separate appeal regarding his 2022 conviction in Chicago for child sex crimes. As his legal team prepares another challenge, R. Kelly remains in federal custody, still writing music despite the walls around him.

