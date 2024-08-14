R Kelly's Lawsuit Against Tasha K & The U.S. Government To Be Dismissed

Kelly filed the suit back in November of last year.

R Kelly is facing more bad news. According to multiple reports, including one from The Neighborhood Talk, the tainted singer's lawsuit against blogger and YouTuber Tasha K, as well as prison workers, is facing dismissal. The Chicago, Illinois artist filed it back in November 2023 as he felt that the government was leaking sensitive information about him to the outspoken social media figure. R Kelly was of the impression that this is why Tasha K was speaking poorly about him therefore damaging his public image and causing him emotional distress in the process.

But as for the government coming to this conclusion, they state that they aren't responsible for one prison official's actions. The worker who did leak things such as emails, visitor logs, and phone records was never charged for any crimes. Additionally, the person retired right after this investigation ended in 2019. Furthermore, Tasha K did deny any sort of involvement in this scheme.

Tasha K Hands R Kelly Another L In Court

However, what is also worth noting is that it seems the government did acknowledge that the prison official was doing such acts, according to The Source. Regardless, "the government maintains that this does not constitute grounds for holding the entire U.S. Penal System accountable". Overall, this quite an interesting conclusion to come to. It's possible that all of Kelly's crimes are contributing to this, but we are curious what you think.