He will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars, and allegations against R. Kelly are still pouring in. The disgraced music great was once hailed as one of the best in the business, but these days, his fans are defending his legacy. For decades, Kelly has faced ongoing accusations of child pornography and sex crimes, and he has faced his days in court.

Dozens of outlets tracked and covered Kelly’s trials in New York City and Chicago, but Kelly is paying particular attention to Tasha K. According to him, the YouTuber tampered with witnesses. “Tasha shared my information with the government witness in my case in New York,” Kelly said in a call. “I knew nothing about it ’til I got to Chicago, and it was in the Sun-Times and in the Tribune.”

The jailed singer added that “it was proven to be true” because they quoted “verbatim everything that Tasha K said that I was saying to my girlfriend.” The host asked if he was referencing Azriel Clary. Kelly answered, “I can’t name any names because that’s my case.”

“The only thing I can say is that, you’re not supposed to do that,” he added. “It’s okay to have witnesses on stands, cases, all of that. No problem. But they’re not supposed to be scorned witnesses. They’re not supposed to be witnesses that’s mad with you because they may have seen some emails or heard some phone calls between you and another woman.”

“That is not how you’re supposed to get your witnesses or have your witnesses.”

It seems that Kelly believes Tasha K interfered by turning the women in his life against him just before their testimonies.

The singer also detailed alleged interactions between his girlfriend and others in 2019 he claims he’s been trying to tell the world about for years. Meanwhile, Tasha has a hefty judgment against her; she’s battling against having to pay Cardi B $4 million.

