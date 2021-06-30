sex crimes
- MusicCassidy Shares Thoughts On R. Kelly's Sex CrimesThe disgraced singer's former collaborator says he's not "here to point the finger" and just respects the music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Files For Appeal In Federal Sex Crimes Case In NYR. Kelly is filing for appeal in his federal sex crimes case in New York.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Claims Tasha K Tampered With Witnesses In His CaseIt looks like Cardi B isn't the only artist with a bone to pick with the controversial YouTuber.By Erika Marie
- TVFinal "Surviving R. Kelly" Doc To Show How Singer Allegedly Groomed Young MenThe final chapter of "Surviving R. Kelly" has arrived and it By Erika Marie
- CrimeKris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For RapeA Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Team Attempts To Get Sex Abuse Conviction AcquittedR. Kelly's legal team is trying to overturn his sex crimes conviction. By Aron A.
- MusicChingy Only Saw R. Kelly Be "Respectful To Women"He says he even witnessed his "Leave Wit Me" collaborator check IDs before interacting with women.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIsaiah Washington Doesn't Believe Aaliyah Was A Victim Of R. Kelly“She was 15 going on 30, so she was in control of that whole situation,” he said.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Asks Fans If He Should Perform R. Kelly CollabHe's leaving this controversial choice up to the public.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her FatherOnce they figured out who her dad was, the singer claims her deal was taken away.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGary Busey Pulls Pants Down At Public Park Before Denying Sex Crime Charges"Nothing happened," the 78-year-old told TMZ of the allegations he groped two women at the "Monster-Mania" convention earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGary Busey Charged With Sex Crimes At “Monster-Mania” ConventionGary Busey has been hit with sex crimes and harassment charges for allegedly groping at least two victims during a "Monster-Mania" convention.By Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly Must Undergo Sexual Disorder Treatment, No Contact With Minors Upon ReleaseJudge Donnelly attached strict conditions to R. Kelly's 30-year prison sentence. By Aron A.
- CrimeProsecutors Seek 25+ Year Sentence For R. Kelly: "He Lured Young Girls & Boys"In court documents, federal prosecutors stated that Kelly "preyed upon children" for decades and poses a risk.By Erika Marie
- NumbersR. Kelly Music Sales Increase Over 500% Following Conviction: ReportThe guilty verdict had fans scrambling and Kelly has found more success after his recent conviction.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes ChannelsPeople complained that Harvey Weinstein's films are still shown, so Kelly's channels should remain.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSyleena Johnson Believes R. Kelly Needs To Be In Insane Asylum, Not JailShe claims "they throw Black men in jail" but Kelly "needs real help."By Erika Marie
- CrimeAkon Faces Backlash After Calling R. Kelly's Alleged Crimes "Mistakes"The mogul spoke about Kelly's conviction, saying that the singer has the "right to try to make right by those he hurt."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAzriel Clary Says R. Kelly Told Them What To Say In Gayle King InterviewThe singer allegedly coached both Clary and Joycelyn Savage on how to answer questions..By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChuck D Accused Of Defending R. Kelly With Ike Turner & Rick James ExamplesThe Public Enemy icon questioned if the "USA system [gives[ a man a chance for a man to change his world around" when discussing sentencing.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAllison Mack Sentenced To 3 Years In NVIXM Sex Cult CaseAllison Mack plead guilty for racketeering charges connected to her role in the NVIXM cult in 2019.By Joe Abrams