In the past, he has stated that he has separated the man from the music when it comes to R. Kelly, but this time around, Bow Wow is taking things straight to the fans. Back in Spring 2021, Bow emphasized that his former collaborator’s legal woes weren’t his concern, as he could only speak on Kelly’s contributions to music.

“We know the story, we see what it is. That’s what it is. Cool. But, that’s not my business, but, you know, the music is something separate,” he told Fox Soul at the time. “We all don’t agree with what happened to R. Kelly but do I still listen to his music at times? The artist? Yes, I do. It’s great music.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 15: Bow Wow takes part in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jermaine Dupri at SiriusXM Studios on June 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

These days, instead of taking a hard public stance, Bow is asking his fans for their help in choosing particular songs for his live setlist. He recently shared a poll on his Instagram Story where he asked, “Should I perform Ima Flirt on tour?”

He added, “Im going to let the people decide this.”

The 2007 track “I’m a Flirt” first appeared on Bow’s album The Price of Fame, but it was included as a bonus track. Later, Kelly would add the remix to his album, Double Up.

R. Kelly’s scandals have caused him to be a hot topic in entertainment circles. Both fans and the industry’s elite have weighed the disgraced singer’s career in the wake of the several sex crimes allegations and convictions against him. Yet, there are many, such as Bow Wow, who remain fans despite backlash.

Check out Bow Wow’s poll below and let us know if you think he should perform the track.