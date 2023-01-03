When it first emerged on Lifetime, the Surviving R. Kelly series had pop culture in a chokehold. It was then that we were first introduced to young women like Joycelyn Savage, Kelly’s purported “girlfriend,” as well as her parents who were desperately searching for her. Several other women who were alleged victims of Kelly’s suggested sex crimes also shared their stories, further thrusting the hitmaker into infamy.

The third and final installment of the docuseries is soon approaching, and Variety sat down with executive producer Jesse Daniels. He has been a part of the development since its inception, and although Kelly faces more trials, Daniels says Part III will be the last.

“For us, this is it,” said Daniels. “Whatever else R. Kelly faces is a minor footnote compared to the New York federal trial and the Illinois federal trial. I am speaking to our survivors today and their families and many of them are successfully working on turning a page on their own personal lives.”

“This was, for them, a really difficult time. Their journey through the trial was incredibly difficult. They feel ready to move [on to] the next chapter, and so are we.”

Additionally, Daniels shared that this final chapter will detail the allegations of Kelly grooming young men. This was something that was brought up during his trial in August 2022.

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

“Our goal was to create a real 360-degree look at what was unfolding every day of the trial, and that certainly was a big chapter of the trial where there were male victims who testified. It was certainly something that we had heard in the past, but not in the context of this trial. We felt obligated to tell the whole the arc of the trial and every detail that we could.”

During his trial, an alleged Jane Doe victim of Kelly claimed she was forced to have sex with a young man the singer was said to have groomed. Kelly has denied all allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviors.

