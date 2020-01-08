Surviving R. Kelly
- LifeExtortionists On Black Market Pushed R Kelly Sex Tape: DetailsThis comes just after the singer was sentenced to an additional 20 years.By Kairi Coe
- CrimeR. Kelly Silenced Aaliyah & Her Family With NDAs, Lifetime Doc Claims“Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter” launched this week, exploring his marriage to Aaliyah and the non-disclosure agreement her family signed. By Aron A.
- TVFinal "Surviving R. Kelly" Doc To Show How Singer Allegedly Groomed Young MenThe final chapter of "Surviving R. Kelly" has arrived and it By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Survivor Says He Assaulted Her After Discovering His Aaliyah Sex TapeThe revelations came in the final four chapters of the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, which air on January 2nd and 3rd on Lifetime.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter" Lands Trailer & Release Date"Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter" will be airing in January.By Cole Blake
- LifeR. Kelly Wants To Ban Jurors Who Watched "Surviving R. Kelly"R. Kelly's team says there's no way anyone who watched the docuseries will be able to cast a fair judgment.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureRory Farrell Says A Trey Songz Documentary Would Be Crazier Than "Surviving R. Kelly"Rory Farrell labeled Trey Songz "the scum of the f*cking Earth" and compared him to R. Kelly.By Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly Slams Former Legal Team For Selecting Jurors Who Saw "Surviving R. Kelly"R. Kelly slammed his former legal teamBy Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly's Manager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up Movie TheaterR. Kelly's manager, Donnell Russell, has been charged for calling in a shooting threat at a movie theater showing "Surviving R. Kelly."By Alex Zidel
- TVLifetime Drops “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” Trailer Following "Surviving R. Kelly" SuccessFrom the network that brought you "Surviving R Kelly," we will soon receive "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein."By Madusa S.
- TV"Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" Gets Green Lit By LifetimeAnother Epstein-related series is on the way.By Cole Blake
- CrimeJoycelyn Savage May Have Been Arrested After Fight With Azriel Clary: ReportA report states that a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.By Erika Marie