The law caught up to R Kelly in the past few years but his team isn’t giving up. However, the singer is now reportedly looking to overturn his conviction for sex crimes and child pornography.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the embattled singer’s legal team filed two motions in court. The hope is that he’ll land a new court date or reverse his previous convictions for sex crimes.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 07: Singer R Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

R. Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, filed motions to U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, who will hear her arguments on Tuesday. In the motion, she said that the judge should acquit the convictions on grounds of “several technical factors, including that prosecutors did not prove that the alleged sex tape of Kelly abusing ‘Jane’ at his home was made for the ‘purpose’ of producing child pornography.”

Bonjean also took aim at the evidence during the case. She said it was insufficient in proving that the sex tape crossed state lines. Additionally, she said the prosecution failed to show that R Kelly “coerced” underage girls into performing sex acts on him.

Bonjean also contended that an expert witness, Dr. Darrel Turner, made false statements.

“Had the jurors known that Dr. Turner actively misled them, the jurors would likely have rejected his testimony outright,” Bonjean said additionally.

Following the hearings, the court convicted Kelly of racketeering and sex crimes in September 2021. In June, he was then sentenced to 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said that he used his fame as a means of coercing underage women to sleeping with him.

“He committed these crimes using his fame and stardom as both a shield, which prevented close scrutiny or condemnation of his actions,” federal prosecutors said. “And a sword, which gave him access to wealth and a network of enablers to facilitate his crimes, and an adoring fan base from which to cull his victims.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding R. Kelly’s case.