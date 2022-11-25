A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges.

The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape. Authorities accused Wu of supplying three women with alcohol before raping them when they weren’t capable of consenting. However, the additional sentence of one year and ten months is based on a 2018 event where he “assembled a crowd” and assaulted two women.

Though the rape conviction became a central focus of the case, the court found Wu guilty of tax-related offenses. He’ll have to pay a fine of 600 million yuan ($83.7 million) for evading taxes. As part of his punishment, he’ll face deportation once his sentence is complete. However, lawyers in China stated that it usually takes time for deportations to take place after someone finishes their sentence.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: Kris Wu attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

The Canadian Embassy didn’t provide a response or any comments regarding Wu’s conviction. However, state media confirmed that officials attended his sentencing hearing.

In July 2021, Beijing police detained Wu on claims that he coerced an 18-year-old and her friends to have sex. Some of the girls are said to be underaged. The student who came out with the information said she was 17 at the time, and Wu supplied alcohol before the assault.

The Chinese-Canadian singer rose to prominence as a member of K-Pop group EXO before embarking on an incredibly successful solo career. In 2018, Kris Wu released his debut solo album, Antares under Interscope Records, Universal Music China, and Go East Music Entertainment Consulting. The album included major appearances from Travis Scott, Rich The Kid, and Jhene Aiko.

Once the allegations surfaced, major brands, like Porshe, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and L’Oreal, ended their partnership with him.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Kris Wu’s case.