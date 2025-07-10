Judge Dismisses R Kelly's Leak Lawsuit Against Tasha K

R Kelly is not having very good luck in the legal space these days, as his efforts for a new trial proved unsuccessful. Maybe that changes in the future, but either way, he recently got another shut-down concerning his lawsuit against Tasha K.

For those unaware, R. Kelly accused the blogger and social media personality of leaking confidential jail records to the public. This became a long-enduring process that already saw some dismissals in the past, but it looks like this newest development doubled down on that lack of solid legal standing.

Furthermore, according to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, a judge dismissed R. Kelly's lawsuit against Tasha K. He initially accused the United States government of leaking information to Tasha, and this case refers more to Tasha's relaying of allegedly confidential information to the public.

However, the judge dismissed this case because Kelly's team reportedly failed to provide sufficient evidence to prosecute. As such, it seems like the entire legal saga is now over. Still, we doubt this means that Kelly's team will cease their efforts to turn the case around given the severity of their allegations.

How Long Will R Kelly Be In Prison?

For those unaware, R. Kelly's currently behind bars for various charges, including child sex abuse. He is currently serving a 31-year sentence which began a few years ago, which means he will remain there until sometime in the early 2050s.

As for Tasha K, her gossip train's moving. She continues to report on the latest celebrity gossip and will probably not slow down despite legal obstacles getting in the way. In this specific scenario, though, she seemingly avoided the worst of it. Readers may recall Tasha's explosive saga with Cardi B, which also caused a lot of financial strife.